MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 124,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000. ONEOK makes up 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after buying an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after buying an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,553. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

