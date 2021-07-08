MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000. SL Green Realty comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 30,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,219. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

