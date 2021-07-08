MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 17,294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 240.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.85. The stock had a trading volume of 418,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513,011. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

