MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 145,700 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 0.5% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

VNO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,438. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.