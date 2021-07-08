MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,400 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. United Rentals comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $311.51. 46,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

