MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,400 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000. United Rentals comprises 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $311.51. 46,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $354.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.
In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
