MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 41,000 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $381.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,669. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

