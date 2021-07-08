MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 21,776 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Essent Group worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after acquiring an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Essent Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Essent Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,470 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Essent Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESNT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,757. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

