MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 275,256 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275,256 shares during the quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $105,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $138,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

