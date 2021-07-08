MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $3.99 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,819. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.