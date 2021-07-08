MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $6.22 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 345,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,751,578. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

