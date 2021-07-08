MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 10,986 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Snap-on worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock worth $15,793,434 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $226.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.59. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

