MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 12,776 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $248.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.