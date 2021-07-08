MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $279.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.