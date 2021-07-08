MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,763 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

