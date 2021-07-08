MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 4,663 Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of DFHY stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11.

