MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after buying an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $367.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

