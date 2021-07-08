MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,005 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Duke Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.