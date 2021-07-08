MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 8,138 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

