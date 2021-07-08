MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $244.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.14 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 649.21, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,145,854 shares of company stock valued at $267,225,043. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

