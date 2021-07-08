MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

