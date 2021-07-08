MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of ABC opened at $115.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.