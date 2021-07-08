MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,631 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

AVGO opened at $469.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.18. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $956,507. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

