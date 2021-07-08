MML Investors Services LLC Buys 19,735 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $57.72.

