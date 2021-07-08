MML Investors Services LLC Buys 208,174 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

ICLN stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

