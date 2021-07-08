MML Investors Services LLC Buys 392 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after buying an additional 145,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Booking by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,166.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,289.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

