MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,025 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after buying an additional 1,508,408 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,238,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

