MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.63.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.