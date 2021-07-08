MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,996 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.