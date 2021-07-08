MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.12 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in The Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $61.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.69. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,925 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,146 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

