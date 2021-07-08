MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.06 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.09.

