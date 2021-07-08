MML Investors Services LLC Has $12.90 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 120.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.56.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

