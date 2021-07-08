MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 488.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 274,830 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $141.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.98. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

