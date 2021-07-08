MML Investors Services LLC Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

