MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 171.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44.

