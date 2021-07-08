MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,857,000 after acquiring an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $387.51 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.79.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

