MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 267 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $442.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.67. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $270.85 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

