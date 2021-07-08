MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 29,519 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.92% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after acquiring an additional 399,316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

