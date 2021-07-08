MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 39,152 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.