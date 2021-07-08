MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 5,429 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $278.55 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

