MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 65,226 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,226 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,348,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,216,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 111,731.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,000,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,236.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,950,000 after purchasing an additional 696,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,809,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.