MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 907.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 139,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 99,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.34 and a 12-month high of $197.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

