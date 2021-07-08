MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,126 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

NYSE:UBER opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

