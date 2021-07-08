MML Investors Services LLC Sells 10,239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

