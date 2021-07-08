MML Investors Services LLC Sells 13,875 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 183.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $2,103,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,964.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.30.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

