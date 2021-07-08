MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,329 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.