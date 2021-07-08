Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 82,583 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 83,920 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $4,258,100.80.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02.

RVLV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,732. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

