MOBOX Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (CURRENCY:MBOX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $7.17 million and $2.18 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MOBOX has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00163022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,382.49 or 0.99161441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00940908 BTC.

MOBOX Coin Profile

MOBOX’s total supply is 399,912,971 coins and its circulating supply is 10,852,778 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official

Buying and Selling MOBOX

