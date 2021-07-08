Modefi (MOD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.32 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Modefi has a total market cap of $13.32 million and approximately $408,086.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

