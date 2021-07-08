ModiHost Price Tops $0.0975 on Top Exchanges (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. ModiHost has a market cap of $121,529.99 and approximately $27,433.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.96 or 0.00915192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005284 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

AIM is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.