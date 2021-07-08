Moeda Loyalty Points Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.